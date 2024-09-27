Cool campaign
Blondie singer Debbie Harry is the new star of Gucci
Gucci makes Debbie Harry the star of its new campaign, stylishly showcasing the Blondie singer for "We Will Always Have London".
The new "We Will Always Have London" campaign by Gucci's creative director Sabato De Sarno not only presents the fashion house's Cruise Collection 2025, but also the Gucci Blondie Bag. So it's no wonder that Debbie Harry, of all people, was chosen as the new star of the advertising campaign.
Debbie Harry meets Kelsey Lu
The Blondie frontwoman, whose rebellious spirit, groundbreaking style and enduring musical influence continue to inspire, can be seen in the campaign video alongside cellist Kelsey Lu.
And it's clear that these two women, although from different generations, share a common creative spirit.
The clip also captures the vibrant atmosphere of London and is set in the city's legendary cabs and atmospheric locations.
Gucci Blondie Bag takes center stage
The Gucci Blondie Bag is at the center of the campaign, which was shot by star photographer Nan Goldin. It is not just an accessory, but part of the fashion house's heritage, and has now been given a new interpretation.
The bag's signature rounded emblem, first presented in the early 1970s and crafted in leather or enamel, reflects the liberated spirit of the era of its origins, while the bag's sleek, roomy silhouette expresses today's aesthetic.
Past interwoven with the future
Like the Gucci Blondie Bag, the Gucci Cruise 2025 combines past and future into a fashionable whole and weaves contrasting elements into a celebration of opposites.
For example, embroidered embellishments and delicate lace meet structured, precisely cut pieces, making the new collection a true masterpiece.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.