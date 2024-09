Bad finding: NFL disease claims next victim

"After Brett Favre's announcement yesterday, I think it's best to let everyone know that I was diagnosed with dementia a little over a year ago at the NFL Cleveland Clinic. The doctor says I have between two and ten years to live," Kramer wrote on Instagram. "Please don't feel sorry for me, I've lived a great life and wouldn't change a thing. No one wanted to win more than me and I never gave up, and that's exactly how I'll fight. Football is the life we chose to live and sometimes these things can happen."