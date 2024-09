Micron doubles turnover thanks to memory for AI boom

Micron owes its strong growth to its HBM memory chips (High Bandwidth Memory). These can store and retrieve a large amount of data in a short space of time. They are therefore in high demand for computationally intensive AI applications in which vast amounts of data have to be processed simultaneously. The most powerful generation currently available is called "12-Layer HBM3E". According to previous information, HBM memory production for 2024 and 2025 is already sold out.