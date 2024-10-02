The perfect companion
Experience luxury in a new way with the Amex Platinum Card
Who doesn't dream of enjoying travel in absolute relaxation and benefiting from exclusive advantages? With the American Express Platinum Card, this dream becomes reality. For discerning travelers who appreciate comfort and luxury but also security, the Platinum Card offers a wide range of unbeatable benefits - whether traveling, shopping or enjoying leisure time.
The metal American Express Platinum Card is the ideal travel companion during the vacation season. New customers receive Membership Rewards® points worth up to 150 euros for the premium card, which is perfect for frequent travelers and frequent flyers, until December 9, 2024.
Exclusive travel benefits for you
The Platinum Card not only gives you access to over 1,400 airport lounges worldwide thanks to the Priority Pass - you also enjoy fast lane benefits at Vienna Airport - even without a Business or First Class ticket. All you have to do is show your credit card and you can pass through security checks more quickly. This turns travel into a pampering program.
The Amex Platinum Card gives up to four people unlimited access to over 1,400 Priority Pass lounges worldwide. Accompanying persons are not normally included in the Priority Pass and are a special feature of the Amex Priority Pass. This means that nothing stands in the way of a relaxed trip with the whole family or a large group of friends.
- 2x Priority Pass membership free of charge for principal and additional cardholders plus one accompanying person each
- 1400+ lounges of the American Express Global Lounge Collection in 650 cities worldwide included.
Security is also taken care of
In addition, there are attractive hotel upgrades, car rental partner programs and exclusive travel bookings via the Platinum travel service. Of course, security is also taken care of: thanks to comprehensive travel protection and reliable partner programs, you are always on the safe side. Benefit from comprehensive insurance cover for every trip, including trip cancellation and baggage insurance as well as a wealth of other advantages.
A gourmet experience in a class of its own
Gourmets can now also benefit from an annual gourmet credit of 360 euros with their Amex Platinum Card. Whether abroad or in Austria - treat yourself to delicious menus in selected top restaurants. Since 2023, you have also received entertainment credit of up to 15 euros per month (i.e. 180 euros per year), which you can use for Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Audible and other services. This not only takes travel to a new level, but also entertainment.
Free green fees and exclusive events
Golf enthusiasts get their money's worth with the Platinum Card: you receive six free green fees on Austria's best golf courses - a benefit worth around 500 euros. And that's not all: take part in exclusive events such as fashion shows, meet & greets with top athletes or gourmet dinners in the Private Members Club. These unique experiences are reserved for Amex Platinum Card holders.
Earn up to 30,000 Membership Rewards points now
New customers who opt for the Platinum Card by December 9, 2024 will benefit from a generous welcome bonus: Up to 30,000 Membership Rewards® points are waiting for you - that's up to 150 euros! The prerequisite for this is a card turnover of 4,000 euros in the first three months and a further 4,000 euros in the following three months.
The special thing about Membership Rewards® points is that they can be converted into points or frequent flyer miles from many other partner programs. Transfer partners include, for example, the Executive Club of British Airways, Air France/KLM Flying Blue, Qatar Airways Privilege Club or the SAS EuroBonus program. Most frequent flyer programs have a conversion ratio of 5:4, so you can use your up to 30,000 points welcome bonus with American Express® as up to 24,000 miles.
In addition to the frequent flyer programs mentioned above, you can also transfer your Membership Rewards® points to various hotel programs such as Hilton Honors Elite Gold Status. The next room upgrade and/or free breakfast is thus secured. The American Express® Fine Hotels & Resorts offer is also exciting for travelers, where you can enjoy additional benefits such as room upgrades or late check-in at more than 1,300 luxury hotels worldwide when you book via the Platinum Card travel service or online.
Experience the luxury of an American Express Platinum Card* now - the perfect companion for stylish travel and exclusive experiences!
If you want to experience the extraordinary benefits of the Platinum Card in a slightly more compact package, the American Express Gold Card* is an excellent alternative. With the Gold Card, you can also enjoy exclusive travel benefits such as access to a worldwide network of first-class hotels and partner programs that make your travels more comfortable. In addition, there are comprehensive security services for everyday life and on the move, which offer you additional security when shopping and traveling. With the Gold Card, you are opting for a premium experience that meets the highest demands.
*In order to successfully apply for an American Express Premium Card, you must have a certain gross annual income. This amounts to 30,000 euros for the Gold Card and 50,000 euros for the Platinum Card!
