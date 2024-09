Causa Hinteregger: The association’s verdict is in!

Lard for ex-football star Martin Hinteregger! According to the video (see above) and eyewitnesses, the coach of lower league club Sirnitz recently knocked over a fan at an away match in Mittlern. "Hinti" has now been sanctioned for this by the Carinthian Football Association's punishment committee. And because the victim has reported the incident to the police, an investigation is now underway on suspicion of assault.