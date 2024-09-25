Driver trapped in accident wreck for an hour

"It looked like a battlefield," reports head of operations Thomas Fraungruber from the Marchtrenk fire brigade about the scene that presented itself to his team on the Wels highway at around 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday. A van had collided with a truck shortly before the Marchtrenk West exit, presumably because it had overlooked the slowing traffic. The crash was so violent that the driver was trapped in his completely demolished driver's cab and fuel was also spilled.