Letters have disappeared
The post office brings something to everyone, or at least almost everyone. Because problems with delivery are currently keeping Upper Austrians busy. A man from Oftering has been looking for a letter for a month now. And in Wels, a "Krone" reader found two bags full of mail in the middle of the sidewalk.
Following the "Krone" report that a Linz resident's letterbox had remained empty for at least two weeks, other readers also came forward with delivery problems. For example, Rudolf K. from Oftering, who should have received two registered letters from the court long ago.
No letters despite collection slip
However, he was not at home when the letters were delivered on August 29 and went to the postal partner the next day with the yellow collection slip. But they didn't have the two letters there.
"I went to various post offices and was also at the distribution center. But I couldn't find the letters. So I went to the court myself and got the letters from there," says the annoyed customer. Almost a month later, the letters are still missing, and Swiss Post apologized in a letter that the search of the area was unfortunately unsuccessful.
"Regrettable mistake by a deliverer"
Meanwhile, a man from Wels was standing in the middle of the sidewalk in Adlerstraße in Wels in front of two bags full of mail. There was no trace of a postal employee. "You can clearly see that there are pieces of mail inside. If you lift the bag slightly, you can also see ballot envelopes," says the reader.
According to Swiss Post: "We are talking about the regrettable mistake of a delivery person who did not properly store the bags after a late end of service. These bags mainly contained advertising! The deliverer always keeps important items, such as voting cards or climate bonus letters, in a locked container."
