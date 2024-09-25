“Building a fortress”: FPÖ woman makes eyes at ÖVP

Skepticism about the Chancellor's promises

Deportations to countries of origin, above all to Afghanistan and Syria, secure external borders and a stop to development aid for countries that do not cooperate will only happen with Black-Blue. "We find all this very pleasing. But please pay attention to what he says now if he is to become chancellor after the election," said Fürst at a press conference on Wednesday, not quite trusting the promises of Chancellor Karl Nehammer (ÖVP).