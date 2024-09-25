Natural History Museum Graz
Special exhibition shows the most valuable treasures
With the special exhibition "Fascinating treasures. Naturally collected", the Natural History Museum in Graz's Joanneum Quarter presents rare and unique pieces from its huge collection. It is well worth a visit.
Absolute highlights from its extensive collection of more than 2.1 million objects are on display at the Natural History Museum in the Joanneum Quarter in Graz in its current special exhibition "Fascinating Treasures. Naturally collected".
Curator Michael C. Niki Knopp has filtered out 44 particularly rare pieces that are of some value both financially and scientifically. They were presented in a harmonious light by designer Egon Lauppert, who was assisted by expert advisors such as Wolfgang Paill, head of the collection, Hans-Peter Bojar, chief curator of mineralogy, and other Joanneum experts.
Giant auk and snake heads
One of the highlights is the giant auk, a penguin-like bird that became extinct 170 years ago and of which only a few stuffed specimens still exist. It is represented alongside the giant land snail from the Amazon, which lived 15 million years ago, and an inconspicuous grasshopper that was only discovered a few years ago on the Styrian Koralm.
Rare glass models of invertebrates for which the knowledge of how to make them has been lost, beautiful "salon carriers" assembled from diatoms and a painted Japanese shell game create a link between handicrafts and nature. Meteorites, a magnificent iron rose or the failed experiment with silk spinners are just as astonishing as a unicorn or a jar full of snake heads.
However, it is not just about treasures and curiosities, but also about the diverse work of the researchers at the Universalmuseum Joanneum and their commitment to science and the preservation of nature. It also shows how the exhibits find their way into the museum _ often as donations from dedicated and therefore no less competent amateur researchers, with whom the Natural History Museum also works closely.
The exciting thing about all these exhibits, however, is the stories they have to tell. It is worth listening to them. The special exhibition is on display until February 1, 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
