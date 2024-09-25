"Dismantled" by kids
Assinger: “I haven’t gotten much smarter”
A new quiz was presented in the Thalia bookstore in Linz on Tuesday. Armin Assinger is available as a testimonial. Which question he deliberately chose to answer, why he sees himself as an average guy when it comes to sex and what the ex-skier has to do with single children.
Armin Assinger sprints up the escalator at Thalia. 25 minutes before the start of the presentation of his game "Obergscheid". A quiz with 600 questions, around half of which you can't actually know. The "Krone" took the test with three children and tried to really open up Mr. Millionenshow. "It's not difficult, because I'm really bad at literature, classical music or opera. At least I don't feel uncomfortable with geography questions and sport," says the Carinthian with a wink. Who is currently on a promotional tour. "The quiz is so wonderfully old-fashioned. It's a box with cards in it. You don't need Wi-Fi, the battery is never empty, except for the bulb, it's a very simple story. I ask a question and the other person thinks. Of course, there's a lot of useless knowledge in there, but that's fun."
"I only know where the most unmarried children are"
Like, for example, the question about how often an Austrian has sex on average in their life! "These are the LUST questions. Hang on - I'll do the math quickly," winks the 60-year-old. And promptly gives an answer: "Around 2000 times. I'm going to assume that's me, because I'm totally average. But I know one thing for sure. Where there are the most unmarried children. Namely in Carinthia." Probably also falls into the category of useless knowledge.
