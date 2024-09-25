Assinger: “I haven’t gotten much smarter”

Armin Assinger sprints up the escalator at Thalia. 25 minutes before the start of the presentation of his game "Obergscheid". A quiz with 600 questions, around half of which you can't actually know. The "Krone" took the test with three children and tried to really open up Mr. Millionenshow. "It's not difficult, because I'm really bad at literature, classical music or opera. At least I don't feel uncomfortable with geography questions and sport," says the Carinthian with a wink. Who is currently on a promotional tour. "The quiz is so wonderfully old-fashioned. It's a box with cards in it. You don't need Wi-Fi, the battery is never empty, except for the bulb, it's a very simple story. I ask a question and the other person thinks. Of course, there's a lot of useless knowledge in there, but that's fun."