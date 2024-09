Not a cent bonus for a World Cup victory

"It was a load off my mind, it was a really nice feeling." Sophie Grill has been regarded as a talent in the Skydiving World Cup for years, and now she celebrated her first victory on the big stage at the last stop of this season in Locarno (Sz). After eight almost perfect jumps, she had a total deviation of just nine centimeters. Thanks to her triumph, the Puch native finished the year in third place in the World Cup and has already announced: "I want to be even better next season."