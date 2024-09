Despite bankruptcy: Gösserbräu remains open during carnival

For a short time, it looked as if the Bregenz jesters would have to look for another "headquarters", but thanks to the intervention of the city's ÖVP, this horror scenario was averted. "We managed to find restaurateurs at short notice to take over the catering for the popular carnival balls. It has been agreed with the representatives of the restaurant owners that these traditional events can take place in the time-honored premises," said city party chairman Roland Frühstück and city councillor for economic affairs Robert Vögel in a press release.