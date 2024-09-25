All about the music
New BMW 1 Series: High-level camouflage and deception
It's brand new, the new BMW 1 Series, visually more dynamic than before and also technically so advanced that they are talking about a new model generation in Munich: The F40 is followed by the F70. "Krone" motoring editor Stephan Schätzl was on the road with two engine versions - his impressions here in the video driving report!
Behind closed doors, one or two BMW employees use the word "facelift", while others are fiercely opposed to it if you just ask how justified it is to talk about a new model.
The fact is: you don't have to reinvent everything down to your underwear when you bring out a new model generation after just five years. And the details of the new 1 Series are so modern that the new model series is actually easy to believe. This gives BMW the advantage of having a quasi-new model that "lasts" longer than would have been the case with a classic (and far less elaborate) facelift. This takes some of the pressure off, as it is rather uncertain how (quickly) electrification will progress. Otherwise they would have had to present a completely new 1 Series in two years' time.
The only thing it still lacks is size. Tall people sit more cramped in the rear seats than in some small cars and the trunk has a nominal capacity of 380 liters, but in reality a large part of it is hidden under a non-removable double floor. And in the mild hybrids, this area is even completely removed, leaving only 300 liters.
The engine options
What it also lacks is a plug-in hybrid version, but there is no room for this by any stretch of the imagination. At least mild hybridized variants ensure low fuel consumption and improved traction, namely the BMW 120 and 120d, which achieve 170 and 163 hp respectively with a 15 kW/20 hp electric motor in a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. WLTP fuel consumption: 5.3 to 5.8 l/100 km for the 120, 4.3 to 4.7 l/100 km for the 120d (4.6-5.1 for the non-electric 118d).
Note: The i that was previously used in the petrol engine designations has been deleted without replacement. The nothing therefore characterizes the petrol engines, the d the diesel variants and the e any plug-in models.
The base model will be the 116 with 122 hp, which at 9.8 seconds remains just under the 10 seconds for the standard sprint. The number one among the one is the 135 xDrive, which is the top athlete with 300 hp and 400 Nm from 2000 rpm.
Top athlete slightly colored
The BMW 135 xDrive comes with a whole lot of sport as standard and works well - but not everything is as it seems. The engine sound, including the roar of the exhaust, turns out to be played through the loudspeakers. If you switch off the "Iconic Sounds", you are left with a well-behaved four-cylinder sound, which you wouldn't expect from the four-flow sports exhaust that adorns the rear with real tailpipes.
It comes with a great chassis as standard, which gives it sporty handling characteristics without being overly harsh. Unfortunately, its designation is misleading: BMW refers to it as an "adaptive M sports suspension". This term is actually known by the Munich-based company as a sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers - but these are not available for the One Series. In fact, these are frequency-selective shock absorbers. This means that they react softer or harder depending on how quickly they are compressed. They work well, but are not adaptive in the usual sense.
Fully modern
In the interior, the 1 Series now also has the curved display, here consisting of a 10.25-inch speedometer and 10.7-inch touchscreen. The OS 9 operating system has configurable tiles on the left-hand side of the screen, which is good for clarity. The assistance systems offer (partly optional) everything except automatic lane change, i.e. automated driving up to 180 km/h and the option of having the car parked via smartphone. Or the turning assistant, which recognizes oncoming vehicles when turning left and can brake in time.
Driving cite
The new 1 Series looks completely new and remains pleasantly true to the brand as other model series move away from the familiar. They can be forgiven for not being quite so precise with reality here and there in Munich - as long as the driving pleasure remains.
The prices:
BMW 120 from 38,800 euros
BMW 118d from 38,963 euros
BMW 120d from 40,412 euros
BMW M135 xDrive from 63,136 euros
Market launch in Austria: October 5, 2024
Why?
More dynamic and better than its predecessor
Economical to sporty drives
Why not?
Manageable amount of space
Or perhaps ...
... Audi A3, VW Golf, Mercedes A-Class, Peugeot 308 etc.
