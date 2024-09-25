New BMW 1 Series: High-level camouflage and deception

The fact is: you don't have to reinvent everything down to your underwear when you bring out a new model generation after just five years. And the details of the new 1 Series are so modern that the new model series is actually easy to believe. This gives BMW the advantage of having a quasi-new model that "lasts" longer than would have been the case with a classic (and far less elaborate) facelift. This takes some of the pressure off, as it is rather uncertain how (quickly) electrification will progress. Otherwise they would have had to present a completely new 1 Series in two years' time.