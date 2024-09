Driver (72) crashed into tree due to microsleep

Lost control due to microsleep

At around 11:25 a.m., the driver lost control of the vehicle due to a microsleep. He drove further and further to the right across the emergency lane and collided with several bushes along the embankment before hitting a tree on the embankment slope after 120 meters. The driver was uninjured and was able to free himself from the car after the collision, while his wife had to remain in the vehicle with undetermined injuries until the Kramsach fire brigade arrived.