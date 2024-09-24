Smart energy solution
Innovative ways to use your own electricity
Electricity and heat from a single source: the Ohmpilot+ maximizes self-consumption and offers long-term planning security.
At a time when energy efficiency and independence are becoming increasingly important, Krone Sonne offers an innovative solution for households that want to optimize their power supply and reduce heating costs at the same time: a PV system including Ohmpilot+.
Maximum self-consumption and efficiency
The complete PV package from Krone Sonne combines a reliable PV system with a powerful battery storage system to supply households with clean solar energy. The Ohmpilot+ complements this system perfectly by using surplus solar power for hot water and heating.
The Ohmpilot+ works continuously and uses even the smallest amounts of surplus solar energy efficiently. With a maximum output power, three-phase, Ohmpilot+ controls the existing heating elements in boilers and buffer storage tanks, providing an intelligent and sustainable heating solution.
A significant advantage of the Ohmpilot+: The solar system takes over part of the energy supply, which means that the main heating system is spared. This not only extends its service life, but also noticeably reduces heating costs.
The integrated Solar.web app monitoring tool gives users maximum transparency about their energy flows and saves additional costs. This innovative solution makes it possible to keep track of energy generation and consumption at all times - a clear added value for consumers.
Reliability in times of volatile energy markets
In an era of fluctuating energy markets, the reliability of one's own energy supply is becoming increasingly important. Self-generated solar power proves to be extremely cost-effective compared to conventional grid supply. This not only relieves the household budget considerably, but also offers long-term financial planning security.
Secure your energy future now: use solar power for electricity and heat, save money in the process - and gain independence.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
