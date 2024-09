“Marcel is one of the pillars on the hard road back”

"Krone": The most important question first: How are you doing at the moment?

Matthias Walkner: The rehab in Tobelbad (Styria, note) is over, I was there for over six months. Now I will continue my therapy at home in the Red Bull athletics center. But everyday life is becoming more and more like everyday life, I can now walk relatively well without crutches. I'm heading in the right direction, but it takes a long time for the large bone defect and the structure to get used to everyday stress again. However, I notice that it gets a few percent better every ten days.