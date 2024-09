Frühwirth finally wins gold in Switzerland

One minute ahead

The course in Zurich was 18.8 kilometers long for the time trial. It took Tiggertom exactly 23:47.13 minutes to ride to his absolute coronation. But he didn't really have an opponent on the course, as local hero Fabian Recher was able to hold off the Styrian by almost a minute. The Frenchman Joseph Fritsch was even 1:15 minutes behind in the end.