Destroyed orchard in Mollram: everyone lent a hand

Christoph and Michael Simon, the owners of the orchard, were overwhelmed by the number of volunteers who spontaneously agreed to help. "There were always between 30 and 70 people on site to support us," says Christoph Simon. It wasn't just friends and acquaintances who came. Entire school classes and companies, even from Piesting and Stockerau, provided equipment and muscle power. "Some just came by and brought snacks and cake," says Simon.