Joan Collins spills the beans
‘Denver Clan’ bosses starved her on set
She became a global star as Alexis Carington Colby in the series "Denver Clan". But now Joan Collins reveals the hardships she and the other actresses had to endure between 1981 and 1989. The station bosses literally starved them during filming.
At the "Loose Women" women's forum, the 90-year-old spoke about her long career and then touched on the negative aspects of her starring role:
"Dry as stick insects"
"We weren't allowed to eat anything between the main meals. The crew had bread and sweets around, but we were told one, no, no - just carrots." According to Collins, the producers wanted to make sure the actresses kept their figure: "If you look at us, you'll see we were all skinny as stick insects!"
After eight years of "Denver Clan", Collins took home an "Alexis" souvenir. It was a white designer jacket from Yves Saint Laurent, which she still has today and which she even wore to the forum: "It's the only thing I've kept from the show. I love the classic YSL style."
Trump as an unscrupulous role model
Last November, in an interview with Louis Theroux, the British actress revealed who had inspired her role as the "Denver Clan" witch: "Half of it was Donald Trump. I knew him as a New York businessman at the time and I incorporated his unscrupulous side into Alexis." The other half was based on a friend of Joan's, "who was very glamorous and also very shrewd".
