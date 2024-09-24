Not on the pitch
Ronaldo has broken another record
Cristiano Ronaldo has broken another record - but this time far away from the pitch. The 39-year-old Portuguese's new YouTube channel "UR Cristiano" reached around 57 million subscribers in the initial phase and now has around 63 million.
With almost 20 million subscribers within 24 hours, Ronaldo secured a "Guinness World Record", for which the 2016 European champion proudly presented the certificate.
However, the multiple world footballer does not yet have the account with the most followers: around 315 million subscribers follow the influencer "MrBeast", who produces videos in which he challenges guests and offers a large amount of money, sometimes in the millions, as prize money.
Ronaldo publishes his videos in various formats. Some are short videos in portrait format, others are YouTube premieres. This is the announced publication of a new video that viewers can watch together as soon as it is released. The number of videos - over 30 in two weeks - is also rather unusual. The content is about both soccer and his relationship with his wife.
Ronaldo wants to overtake "MrBeast"
With 132 goals in 214 international matches, Ronaldo is the five-time world footballer and his country's record player and record goalscorer. According to his own statements, he recently broke the barrier of one billion followers on social networks. "We've made history," the Portuguese posted on Instagram, X, Facebook and Kuaishou, among others. But that's not all. Ronaldo wants to overtake YouTube star "MrBeast". According to the channel "Giga", he wants to achieve this in the next two years. There are already live counters that compare the subscribers of the two YouTube channels in real time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.