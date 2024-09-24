Ronaldo has broken another record

Ronaldo wants to overtake "MrBeast"

With 132 goals in 214 international matches, Ronaldo is the five-time world footballer and his country's record player and record goalscorer. According to his own statements, he recently broke the barrier of one billion followers on social networks. "We've made history," the Portuguese posted on Instagram, X, Facebook and Kuaishou, among others. But that's not all. Ronaldo wants to overtake YouTube star "MrBeast". According to the channel "Giga", he wants to achieve this in the next two years. There are already live counters that compare the subscribers of the two YouTube channels in real time.