Fines, ghost matches: The possible penalties

Riots have become a tradition at Vienna derbies, which causes a certain perplexity for the league boss. "We've tried a lot of things, but today we're back where we were before. That's why I think we need more than just sanctions from the league. We need to focus much more on investigating individual offenders. There must be a clear crackdown on everyone who was on the pitch and threw pyrotechnics at people," demanded Ebenbauer.