After the derby scandal
Fines, ghost matches: The possible penalties
Rapid and Austria are facing severe sanctions following the derby scandal. A fine of up to 150,000 euros is possible, as well as the threat of a game being played behind closed doors or a sector ban, and Rapid could also be docked points, as confirmed by Bundesliga CEO Christian Ebenbauer.
Although points are no longer deducted for fan misconduct, the reduction of one point imposed on Rapid in the previous season may become a reality in the coming season. "It is up to Senate 1 (note: criminal senate) to decide whether to impose the points deduction for Rapid for 2025/26," said Ebenbauer. Senate 1 will meet next Monday.
Sector closures or ghost games
This meeting will also deal with further sanctions against the Viennese rivals - a penalty of up to 150,000 euros is on the table for both. "Sector closures or matches played behind closed doors are also conceivable," explained Ebenbauer. Derbies without visiting fans are very likely. Ebenbauer: "Nobody wants that, but the fact is that safety comes first, and safety was not guaranteed on Sunday."
Riots have become a tradition at Vienna derbies, which causes a certain perplexity for the league boss. "We've tried a lot of things, but today we're back where we were before. That's why I think we need more than just sanctions from the league. We need to focus much more on investigating individual offenders. There must be a clear crackdown on everyone who was on the pitch and threw pyrotechnics at people," demanded Ebenbauer.
The CEO expressed his dismay at the riots at the Allianz Stadium. "When you see these ugly scenes, you are simply shocked and saddened. I can hardly remember anything comparable. When pyrotechnics are thrown into a crowd of people, when people lying on the ground are kicked - that's not something that has any place in society or in a stadium."
"A slap in the face"
The events on Sunday have damaged the entire Bundesliga, as Ebenbauer had to admit. "After corona, we had such enthusiasm in the stadiums. Now it's a slap in the face in every respect."
Both clubs are back in action on Wednesday, almost simultaneously in Vienna. Rapid will host Donaufeld in the second round of the ÖFB Cup at the Hohe Warte from 18:00. Austria will play their supplementary league match against Sturm Graz in the Generali Arena at 6.30 pm. A last-minute postponement was no longer possible due to the subsequent fixtures in the championship and the European Cup. "We are in constant communication. The authorities are taking all measures to keep the streams of spectators apart," said Ebenbauer.
