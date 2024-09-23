Apology to queer people
Rainbow peace pigeons are coming to the courts
In future, carrier pigeons in the colors of the rainbow will be displayed at the regional and higher regional courts in Austria. Justice Minister Alma Zadic (Greens) presented the corresponding project on Monday. The pigeons are shown holding a letter symbolizing an apology to queer victims of justice.
A digital memorial will also be created. On the website diskriminiert.at, a commemorative platform of the Federal Ministry of Justice, a study by Andreas Brunner can be accessed which traces the criminal persecution of homosexual people in Austria from 1945 to the present day.
In addition, a timeline shows significant events concerning the community from 1803 to 2021. Finally, voices from society speaking out against discrimination can be read, including those of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and actor Manuel Rubey.
"Recognizing injustice was important"
Zadic spoke of the conclusion of a process that began in 2021 with her
apology to the queer victims of justice: "Recognizing this injustice was important." But it was not enough: "There needs to be an opportunity to commemorate." It was clear that it had to be "more than just a plaque somewhere in Vienna". The doves of peace would therefore be placed in publicly accessible areas at all provincial courts for criminal matters and higher regional courts. They are provided with a QR code that leads directly to the digital memorial page.
Historian Brunner recalled that the criminal prosecution lasted until 2002. Full equality in anti-discrimination law has still not been achieved. The fact that homosexuals are not taken for granted is also an expression of discrimination. With regard to the recent campaign by an FPÖ politician, he said that some parties should put the rainbow in the dustbin of their world view.
Michael Woditschka was the victim of a judgment that was directed against homosexual unions. He was convicted under criminal law because he had sexual contact with a 17-year-old when he was 19. However, the corresponding regulation did not exist for heterosexual relationships at the time: "25 years ago, I was convicted because I loved." He sees the new memorial initiative as a tool to raise awareness of discrimination.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
