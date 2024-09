Rooster gives name to new restaurant

As the rooster has been the guiding symbol of Markthalle Kulinarium Burgenland in Eisenstadt for over ten years, the decision was made to integrate the dialect term "Gogosch" into the restaurant name. "Regionality and origin labeling are a matter of course for us, which is why we are the first business in Burgenland to strive for Bio-Austria Gold certification," says general manager Julia Waldbauer. The guiding principle is also reflected in the menu, which ranges from organic Angus and game specialties to vegetarian and vegan dishes and local fish specialties.