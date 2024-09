The countdown to the Vienna Kaiser Wiesn is on

There is also plenty of space to sway together in cozy alpine pastures. Fans of folk music can also get their groove on at the pop afternoons on October 1, October 8 and October 10: Live performances by well-known pop stars such as Andi Borg, Francine Jordi, Natalie Holzner as well as the Hans Ecker Trio and the Edlseern on Senior Citizens' Day, October 2, await you from 12:00 noon. At the DJ Wiesn powered by Prater Dome on October 8, the finest electronic music will make the tent shake.