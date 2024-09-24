ÖFB Cup: Sportunion Mauer v LASK, 6pm LIVE

Here in the live ticker
LASK is a permanent guest in the round of 16 of the ÖFB Football Cup and wants to stay that way. The Linzer Athletiker will host regional league side Sportunion Mauer in the supplementary match of the second cup round on Tuesday (6pm) and want to reach the round of 16 for the eleventh time in a row at the Waldstadion Himberg.
In the league, LASK emerged from their slump in the second game under coach Markus Schopp with a 4-2 win against GAK after four defeats in a row - and now face Mauer in the cup.
The Viennese side won the city league title last season and were promoted to the Regionalliga Ost. In the first round of the cup, Union came out on top with a 14:0 victory over SPG ASK/HSV Klagenfurt. Linz, meanwhile, qualified for the second round with a 3-0 win over regional league side Union Gurten.
Schopp after the turnaround: "Everyone knows how difficult the situation was before the game. The team did a lot of what we set out to do," said the Styrian, but also knew: "Not everything is good." But the next win is a must in the supplementary cup match against Union Mauer! "We have to take this atmosphere into the next games. This win was a step, and with a win it's a bit calmer," Berisha noted.
