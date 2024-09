Everything on track for Mission 56 at AC Wals

The reigning champions of the wrestling Bundesliga leave no room for doubt: The title this year can only go through them, AC Wals. After beating Klaus 40:15, the record champions also won clearly against last year's final opponents Inzing 39:28. "It went really well, even better than expected", sports director Florian Marchl was pleasantly surprised. The team led by Markus Ragginger won all the close matches. This means that everything is on track for the 56th title mission.