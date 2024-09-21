Bitter defeat in Linz
GAK coach Messner: “The same old story every week”
Grazer AK managed to come back from 2-0 down against LASK on Saturday, but were still beaten 4-2 in the end. Read what the coaches of both teams had to say after the final whistle here ...
Markus Schopp (LASK coach):
"I'm pleased that we rewarded ourselves with three points. Everyone knows how difficult the situation was before the game. At the end of the day, it's important to learn the right lessons. It's not all good. We have a lot of work ahead of us and we won't be blinded by the win. There's a lot to do. A 1-0 win would be enough for me at the moment, but we'll take the 4-2. The atmosphere in the stadium is outstanding, they supported us right from the start. We need everyone at the moment. "
Gernot Messner (GAK coach):
"We hoped from the start that we would take something here today. But it's the same story as the last few weeks, that we destroy our performance with individual mistakes. We're paying the price week after week. We have to stop making mistakes, we can only stay positive and be even more focused. We have to tease out that one or two percent in every phase of the game. The performance was okay, the points are not enough. I'd rather someone said that GAK didn't deserve to win, I wouldn't mind that either."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
