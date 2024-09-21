GAK coach Messner: “The same old story every week”

Markus Schopp (LASK coach):

"I'm pleased that we rewarded ourselves with three points. Everyone knows how difficult the situation was before the game. At the end of the day, it's important to learn the right lessons. It's not all good. We have a lot of work ahead of us and we won't be blinded by the win. There's a lot to do. A 1-0 win would be enough for me at the moment, but we'll take the 4-2. The atmosphere in the stadium is outstanding, they supported us right from the start. We need everyone at the moment. "