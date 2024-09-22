What “Mister Runtastic” thinks about the adidas decision

"I grew up on a farm, didn't have the best conditions, always believed in myself and my colleagues somewhere - and also in doing and creating things that others might stifle" - this is how Florian Gschwandtner describes his career. In 2008, he began pursuing the idea of Runtastic together with René Giretzlehner, Alfred Luger and Christian Kaar. The company was sold to adidas in 2015. Gschwandtner and his three co-founders are highly active investors. The 41-year-old is also passionate about founding companies: for example, he launched the 100 push-ups app Foxyfitness in 2023.