The cathedral music can also be heard outside the church walls from time to time, such as on October 6 with Haydn's famous "Creation". The date was chosen deliberately: It comes at the end of this year's Season of Creation, a period during which the Christian churches in Austria once again draw attention to the urgency of preserving creation and which this year lasts from September 1 to October 4. "It is a period in which the church invites us to rethink and, with an attitude of gratitude and joy for all that has been created, to become aware of the need to counter the destruction of God's creation," says cathedral priest Peter Allmaier.