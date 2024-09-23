120 contributors
Cathedral music
From chaos to light, from nothingness to life: Joseph Haydn traces the creation of the world in his famous oratorio. The Dommusik Klagenfurt will perform "The Creation" with concert choir, orchestra and vocal soloists - with 120 participants - in the Konzerthaus Klagenfurt.
The cathedral music can also be heard outside the church walls from time to time, such as on October 6 with Haydn's famous "Creation". The date was chosen deliberately: It comes at the end of this year's Season of Creation, a period during which the Christian churches in Austria once again draw attention to the urgency of preserving creation and which this year lasts from September 1 to October 4. "It is a period in which the church invites us to rethink and, with an attitude of gratitude and joy for all that has been created, to become aware of the need to counter the destruction of God's creation," says cathedral priest Peter Allmaier.
Joseph Haydn's oratorio "The Creation", which premiered in Vienna in 1799 and has lost none of its fascination ever since, is an invitation to see and appreciate the beauty of the world.
Rehearsals have been going on for months
"The work is a wonderful challenge for all the singers, who have been rehearsing for months. Haydn was a gifted composer who created music that touches everyone - musicians and listeners alike - in such a way that they become happy through making music and listening to it," says Cathedral Conductor Thomas Wasserfaller.
In the oratorio, Haydn musically traces the creation of the world as described in the Book of Genesis in the Bible: the creation of light, the earth, the heavenly bodies, water, weather and plants, fish, birds, animals and man. The third part tells the story of Adam and Eve's first happy hours in the Garden of Eden.
Haydn was a gifted composer!
Domkapellmeister Thomas Wasserfaller
The soloists Ursula Langmayr (soprano), Jan Petryka (tenor) and the Gurktal-born Georg Klimacher (bass), who can usually be heard as a baritone in the Hamburg Elbphilharmonie, the Philharmonie Luxembourg, the Teatro Olimpico in Vicenza, Madrid, Oxford or Vienna, will be singing with the Dommusik concert choir.
Tickets for "The Creation"
"The Creation" by Joseph Haydn begins on Sunday, October 6, at 6:30 pm at the Konzerthaus in Klagenfurt. Tickets are already available at the Heyn bookshop in Klagenfurt, at the Klagenfurt Cathedral Parish and from the Klagenfurt Cathedral Music Association on 0678/ 7819 658. Depending on the category, tickets cost 49, 39 or 28 euros, standing room is available for 15 euros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.