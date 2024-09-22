MotoGP in the ticker:
The second Grand Prix in Misano – LIVE from 1pm
Who will take the 25 points at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli? We will be reporting live from 1pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The interim standings:
MotoGP World Champion Francesco Bagnaia has further reduced his gap to World Championship leader Jorgen Martin ahead of the Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna. The Ducati star from Italy won the sprint race in Misano on Saturday ahead of the Spaniard and is now only four points behind his title rival. The best KTM rider was future hope Pedro Acosta, who finished fifth behind four Ducatis.
Marquez misses out on sprint podium
Pole position man Bagnaia had lost the lead to Martin at the start, but slipped past again after a mistake by the Spaniard six laps from the end. Enea Bastianini finished third on the second factory Ducati. Six-time world champion Marc Marquez, who also won the San Marino Grand Prix in Misano two weeks ago, finished fourth.
KTM factory rider Brad Binder had temporarily taken second place behind Martin with a lightning start, but was overtaken by Bagnaia and Bastianini on the first lap. In the end, the South African finished sixth behind Tech3 rider Acosta, who will be his stablemate in the Austrian factory team next year. However, most of the points will be awarded today. Sights down, lights on for the motorcycle premier class in Misano!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
