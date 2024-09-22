The second Grand Prix in Misano – LIVE from 1pm

KTM factory rider Brad Binder had temporarily taken second place behind Martin with a lightning start, but was overtaken by Bagnaia and Bastianini on the first lap. In the end, the South African finished sixth behind Tech3 rider Acosta, who will be his stablemate in the Austrian factory team next year. However, most of the points will be awarded today. Sights down, lights on for the motorcycle premier class in Misano!