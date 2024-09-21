Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Child almost drowned

After saving her life: “I only did the right thing”

Nachrichten
21.09.2024 17:00

A two-year-old girl owes her survival to several lucky circumstances. While playing, the child fell into an underground watercourse and was immediately swept away. Her lifesaver spoke to the "OÖ-Krone" about the dramatic minutes.

comment0 Kommentare

A two-year-old girl from Peuerbach had a whole army of guardian angels. The little girl and her Afghan family were out on a hiking trail in the "Valley of the Seven Mills" in their home town on Friday evening in perfect late summer weather.

Child fell into the water
The Leithenbach stream runs close to the path, from which several tributaries lead to a small power station. The family is said to have visited one of the weirs, during which the girl climbed onto the weir and fell into the water.

Father jumped in after his daughter
The two-year-old was immediately pulled into the underground watercourse, which is around one meter in diameter. "It's pitch black there, it's about three-quarters full and torrential," says Wolfgang Eder from the Peuerbach fire department, who was on duty at the time of the accident. After about 200 meters, the covered canal flows into the turbine of the small power plant.

Hunter on site by chance
At the time of the accident, Kurt Koller (44) was also out and about in the nearby forest with his wife and two children "to collect decorative material for a nativity scene", as the passionate hunter told the "Krone" newspaper. Suddenly, the girl's father came towards him, very excited, and called for help.

The two-year-old fell into the water. (Bild: © pictureshooting.AT)
The two-year-old fell into the water.
(Bild: © pictureshooting.AT)

"I then went with him to the weir. As I have the hunting ground there, I knew that there were maintenance shafts above the canal," says the 44-year-old. This was a stroke of luck, as it would be impossible for people unfamiliar with the area to know or find the openings in the overgrown terrain.

Dramatic minutes
While Koller ran to the first shaft, the girl's father also jumped into the watercourse in desperation and disappeared into the darkness. But the two of them were extremely lucky and probably got stuck in a narrow passage.

Cries of the girl heard
"When I opened the first manhole cover about 50 meters after the inflow, I could already hear the child screaming," says Koller. The father and the girl then came up through the shaft and were both shocked and happy. While the hunter's wife set the rescue chain in motion, the 13-year-old son helped to lift the manhole cover and then instructed the approaching emergency services.

Almost unharmed
The toddler was handed over to them, wet and hypothermic, but almost unharmed. The firefighters, who were also called to help, only had to secure the scene of the accident. Commander Eder concludes: "If the hunter hadn't acted so quickly, the child would probably have drowned." The lifesaver himself says modestly: "Everyone simply did the right thing. You're just happy when everything turns out well."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Andrea Kloimstein
Andrea Kloimstein
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf