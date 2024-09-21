After saving her life: “I only did the right thing”

Almost unharmed

The toddler was handed over to them, wet and hypothermic, but almost unharmed. The firefighters, who were also called to help, only had to secure the scene of the accident. Commander Eder concludes: "If the hunter hadn't acted so quickly, the child would probably have drowned." The lifesaver himself says modestly: "Everyone simply did the right thing. You're just happy when everything turns out well."