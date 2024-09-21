Psychological problems?
US soldier sneaked into North Korea: court case
US soldier Travis King was actually stationed in South Korea, but then he crossed the border into North Korea. As a result, he was charged with desertion in his home country.
"Travis King has faced significant challenges throughout his life, including a difficult upbringing, a criminal environment and mental health issues," his lawyer explained. "All of these factors compounded the difficulties he faced in the military."
The court sentenced him to twelve months in prison, which the ex-soldier will not have to serve due to his guilty plea, the prison sentence he has already served and good behavior, as King's lawyer revealed. "Travis is now free and will return home," they said.
King was charged with a total of 14 counts before a military court. In addition to desertion, he pleaded guilty to four other charges, including insubordination, according to his lawyer. According to the army, the court acquitted him of all charges as part of a plea bargain.
"Sightseeing tour" at the demilitarized zone
King was stationed in South Korea until the summer of 2023. Due to his involvement in a brawl, an altercation with the police and a prison sentence in South Korea, he was supposed to be flown to the USA at the time.
However, he was able to leave the airport and join a sightseeing tour of the demilitarized zone between South and North Korea. He crossed the border where the highly secured border between the two countries is only marked by a low concrete wall. Pyongyang extradited him to the USA in September 2023.
