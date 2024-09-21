Federer is now a “Swiftie”, diver and tourist

"Enthusiastic Swiftie - not least because of my children"

The eight-time Wimbledon winner's love of the grass is still there: "I've started playing golf. My children have also started, my children too." The 43-year-old also loves concerts. This year he went to see Taylor Swift in Zurich. He swayed to Swift's music with his mother, his wife Mirka Federer, daughters Myla and Charlene, and sons Leo and Lenny, and said after meeting the pop superstar in person: "I've been an avid Swiftie for a long time - not least because of my children." This year in Rome, Federer also attended a concert by Coldplay, with whom he even sang on stage in Zurich last year.