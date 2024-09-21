Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

His new life

Federer is now a “Swiftie”, diver and tourist

Nachrichten
21.09.2024 07:04

Roger Federer looked dazzling in his tuxedo. As ambassador of the Laver Cup in Berlin, he took pictures with other tennis legends such as Boris Becker and Andre Agassi, but also with soccer world champion Bastian Schweinsteiger and his wife Ana Ivanovic. And above all, the Swiss player talked about his new life in the German capital.

comment0 Kommentare

The father of four said with shining eyes: "I've started diving, I have a lot of time to go on really cool trips with my family and I travel a lot." Vacations in Vietnam and Thailand were a highlight. The 20-time Grand Slam winner also wants to use the few days in Berlin for a bit of sightseeing: "I definitely have to tick off a few tourist points."

"Enthusiastic Swiftie - not least because of my children"
The eight-time Wimbledon winner's love of the grass is still there: "I've started playing golf. My children have also started, my children too." The 43-year-old also loves concerts. This year he went to see Taylor Swift in Zurich. He swayed to Swift's music with his mother, his wife Mirka Federer, daughters Myla and Charlene, and sons Leo and Lenny, and said after meeting the pop superstar in person: "I've been an avid Swiftie for a long time - not least because of my children." This year in Rome, Federer also attended a concert by Coldplay, with whom he even sang on stage in Zurich last year.

Roger Federer also met Boris Becker in Berlin. (Bild: www.viennareport.at/(c) www.VIENNAREPORT.at)
Roger Federer also met Boris Becker in Berlin.
(Bild: www.viennareport.at/(c) www.VIENNAREPORT.at)

Federer played his last match at the Laver Cup in 2022. The tingling sensation remains: "It still feels like I ended my career five seconds ago. When I'm standing here on the court, I'd love to pick up the racket straight away and start playing," said the fan favorite and reminisced: "I'm having a lot of flashbacks right now."

"He was a real child's head in the changing room"
Julian Knowle and Alex Peya also provide Federer flashbacks. The former remembers: "On the court he was out of this world, his emotions after the matches made him human. In the changing room he was a real child's head, cracking one joke after another. But when the door opened, he showed impressive professionalism."

Julian Knowle called Roger Federer "Hans" in 2014 and beat him as a result. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Julian Knowle called Roger Federer "Hans" in 2014 and beat him as a result.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

"It helped us to call Roger Hans"
Knowle's personal favorite anecdote dates back to 2014: "I played the doubles final against Roger Federer and his Swiss Davis Cup colleague Marco Chiudinelli at the grass court tournament with my partner at the time, Andre Begemann. We had huge respect for Roger, who played incredibly well. We lost the first set 1:6 after 15 minutes. We were completely overwhelmed by the situation. We then decided to call Roger Hans from then on. That helped us to lose our respect. We reached our full potential and actually won 1:6, 7:5, 12/10."

"Stylistically the best player of all time"
Peya explains: "Roger is only one year younger than me. We played a lot of cards together in our U14 days. He shaped my tennis generation like no other. Federer is by far the best tennis player there has ever been in terms of style. Hardly anyone else will come along who can make this game look so relaxed. You often thought he wasn't even really sweating in the fifth set."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Matthias Mödl
Matthias Mödl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf