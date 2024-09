Ex-employee stole 1909 pairs of Atomic skis

The skis were actually intended as scrap and should have been destroyed. That was also the job of the man at the ski factory: to dispose of rejects in the container provided for this purpose. However, the Austrian with Bosnian roots simply put the sports equipment in his car and sold it on to a number of people: mostly for 50 euros a pair. According to the indictment, he also took 108 binding plates for 1,200 euros and 1,500 ski tips for 1,000 euros.