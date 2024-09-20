After the Brest shock
Wüthrich drama: Storm now has the news!
Luck in misfortune! Sturm's central defender Gregory Wüthrich will be out for several weeks, but fortunately the feared cruciate ligament rupture has not been diagnosed. This is good news after the 2:1 defeat in the premier class against Brest.
As has already been quoted many times, it was a start to the Champions League season "like a bad movie" when our Swiss defender Gregory Wüthrich lay on the pitch at the Stade de Roudourou after just a few minutes with his face contorted in pain and it quickly became clear that this was a more serious injury. After returning from France, Wüthrich was immediately examined more closely in Graz, and now the all-clear has been given: both cruciate ligaments in his right knee are intact and our defensive boss will be able to play without the feared operation.
"The shock was deep for all of us"
An injury to the capsule-ligament structures was diagnosed, meaning Wüthrich will be out for the next few weeks. The Switzerland neo-team player will begin his rehab in Graz immediately.
Managing Director of Sport Andreas Schicker: "The shock was deep for all of us, both in the team and in the support team, and everyone felt for Gregy. We are pleased with this positive news - given the circumstances - even though we will of course miss Gregy for a while, which will hurt in sporting terms and cost us an important leader of our team during this time. Nevertheless, we are convinced that Gregy is in the best hands with our excellent medical department and that he will soon return just as we know him!"
