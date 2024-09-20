Wüthrich drama: Storm now has the news!

Managing Director of Sport Andreas Schicker: "The shock was deep for all of us, both in the team and in the support team, and everyone felt for Gregy. We are pleased with this positive news - given the circumstances - even though we will of course miss Gregy for a while, which will hurt in sporting terms and cost us an important leader of our team during this time. Nevertheless, we are convinced that Gregy is in the best hands with our excellent medical department and that he will soon return just as we know him!"