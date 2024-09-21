Elementary school has a walking day instead of parent cabs

"Our daughter is in second grade. Last year, she went to school on her own, but to be honest, we don't dare to do that anymore." That's why father Christof L. is currently accompanying his child to elementary school in Kirchdorf an der Krems. The reason: "cab parents", who drive their children to the new entrance in a narrow street, are causing a lot of traffic and sometimes dangerous situations, which is why the police are already enforcing the stopping and parking ban - we reported.