Weather chaos: Graz activists call for a political turnaround

"What would I like? Car-free cities!" chants the crowd on Friday afternoon. This is by no means the first global climate strike that Fridays for Future has called for, but this time the activists feel fired up by current events: "The storms have made many people realize that we are looking the climate crisis straight in the eye. Even people around me who aren't usually that interested in the climate have noticed," says Alena Zöch, spokesperson for Fridays for Future Graz.