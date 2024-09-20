Global climate strike
Weather chaos: Graz activists call for a political turnaround
"Fridays for Future Graz" is taking to the streets on Friday afternoon for a double reason: the extreme weather of the past few days has opened the eyes of many, which is why the National Council elections will be a landmark election in terms of climate, explains spokesperson Alena Zöch. Hundreds of demonstrators support the activists' demands.
"What would I like? Car-free cities!" chants the crowd on Friday afternoon. This is by no means the first global climate strike that Fridays for Future has called for, but this time the activists feel fired up by current events: "The storms have made many people realize that we are looking the climate crisis straight in the eye. Even people around me who aren't usually that interested in the climate have noticed," says Alena Zöch, spokesperson for Fridays for Future Graz.
Wearing a high-visibility vest, she marches along the cordoned-off streets with several hundred demonstrators. After speeches on Lendplatz, the route leads down Keplerstraße from 2.30 p.m. and via Wickenburggasse, Glacisstraße and Wilhelm-Fischer-Allee to the final meeting point. The route ends at Franz-Graf-Allee at around 4.00 pm.
"We deserve a chancellor who takes climate protection seriously"
Groups such as "Omas gegen Rechts", the alliance "Demokratie verteidigen" and political participants such as Green Party politicians Judith Schwentner and Sandra Krautwaschl are also taking part. "We are not advocating for any party," says Zöch explicitly, "but we deserve a chancellor who takes climate protection seriously." The crowd shouts one of the activists' central demands: "What do we want? A climate protection law!" Zöch is convinced that the extreme weather events could finally bring about a turning point in climate policy.
"It's frustrating that there have already been so many demonstrations and we're still needed," says the 20-year-old. She took part in a protest for the first time at the age of 14 and has dedicated almost all of her free time to climate protection ever since. "But that would be the job of politicians," she says, annoyed.
Drivers should take wide evasive action
Frustration could also arise among drivers: The Styrian State Police Directorate provided advance information about the officially announced gathering, and the traffic police are taking care of closures and detour. It is recommended to "largely avoid the inner-city area or use public transport". Holding Graz provides information about changes to public transport.
There will also be demonstrations in Vienna, Linz and Klagenfurt. Two further events are planned for Graz on Saturday: "Bass gegen Hass" is a DJ collective campaigning against the shift to the right (15:00 to 17:30 on Lendplatz), "Kidical Mass" is calling for a child-friendly city (meeting point 14:00 on Franz-Graf-Allee, followed by bicycle parades). And on Sunday, the "Tour de Graz" will take place on the occasion of the Europe-wide car-free day from 3 p.m. (Hauptplatz).
