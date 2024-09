Dental care is important right from the start

Getting babies used to brushing

The phase in which the first teeth break through, i.e. a few weeks before the sixth month of life, can also be a good time for parents to help. By carefully feeling the ridges of the jaw beforehand, you can feel where the teeth will appear. These first little teeth are then best brushed with a toothbrush suitable for the child's age and an amount of baby-friendly toothpaste the size of a grain of rice. An ideal start for oral health from the very beginning!