Automatically saved design

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 18:00

Ausseerland lost its beloved BA license plate 12 years ago - now it is to return. The province of Styria has sent all the documents to the federal government, "should they be complete, we will immediately initiate the next steps", promises the Ministry of Climate Protection. Soon the people of Aussee can rejoice!

In their hit "Hoamweh nach BA", the Ausseer Hardbradler had the whole of Ausseerland longing for BA - for the return of the license plate number, which was scrapped in 2012 following the closure of the Bad Aussee branch. As the "Krone" reported two weeks ago, the long-running issue is finally nearing a solution. This is because a comeback requires an amendment to the "Motor Vehicle Implementation Ordinance", which allows the Liezen district authority to issue two license plates - "LI" for the district and "BA" for the Bad Aussee branch.

The responsible Green Minister Leonore Gewessler requested further legal information from ÖVP Provincial Governor Christopher Drexler, who had campaigned for the reintroduction of the Taferl. The state's constitutional service promptly complied with the request.

The federal government is now examining the state's documents
"It's good that the province of Styria has now sent us the documents we requested. If they are complete, we will immediately initiate the next steps in the Ministry of Climate Protection," said the minister's cabinet in response to an inquiry from Krone.

 "From our point of view, nothing stands in the way of a rapid implementation of the reintroduction of the BA license plate." So: it's only a matter of time before the people of Aussee can rejoice!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jörg Schwaiger
Jörg Schwaiger
