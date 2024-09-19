Automatically saved design

In their hit "Hoamweh nach BA", the Ausseer Hardbradler had the whole of Ausseerland longing for BA - for the return of the license plate number, which was scrapped in 2012 following the closure of the Bad Aussee branch. As the "Krone" reported two weeks ago, the long-running issue is finally nearing a solution. This is because a comeback requires an amendment to the "Motor Vehicle Implementation Ordinance", which allows the Liezen district authority to issue two license plates - "LI" for the district and "BA" for the Bad Aussee branch.