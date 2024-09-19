Wiederkehr: “Koran not more important than constitution”

Prevention vs. punishment

The NEOS are calling for sanctions against parents who refuse to cooperate with schools. Critics see this more as a desperate cry for help and a sign of failure in preventative measures. "I take a more relaxed view," says the politician in response to this criticism. "There are rules in all areas of society and if they are not followed, there are penalties. If I drive my car too fast, I also get a fine. Nevertheless, we try to point out to people that it makes sense to stick to traffic and speed limits."