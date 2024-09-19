Protecting diversity
Wiederkehr: “Koran not more important than constitution”
Emotions are running high in the Viennese education sector. In an interview with krone.tv, Vienna's deputy mayor and education spokesman Christoph Wiederkehr from the NEOS party talks about compulsory summer German courses for children, proposes sanctions for parents and a subject on democracy, because" legal norms must take precedence. The Koran must not be more important than the constitution," says the NEOS politician.
Wiederkehr demands that everyone must adhere to these basic norms: "But I don't expect someone who has immigrated to put on lederhosen and party to brass band music, as the ÖVP sees it as the dominant culture. I think that's absurd," says Vienna's Deputy Mayor. "Resistance is part and parcel of politics. I am convinced that we have to defend common basic values as a society and demand them. And I also live with resistance. I think it goes without saying that all children who grow up here should also be taught our basic values," says Wiederkehr.
Prevention vs. punishment
The NEOS are calling for sanctions against parents who refuse to cooperate with schools. Critics see this more as a desperate cry for help and a sign of failure in preventative measures. "I take a more relaxed view," says the politician in response to this criticism. "There are rules in all areas of society and if they are not followed, there are penalties. If I drive my car too fast, I also get a fine. Nevertheless, we try to point out to people that it makes sense to stick to traffic and speed limits."
He adds: "And that's also how I see it in the education sector. Prevention and information are important. But if basic rules of coexistence such as communication are denied, there should also be penalties." For him, it is important that counseling, information and parental support take place before punishments. "There are many great programs in Vienna that we have created," he emphasizes. He is also clear on the subject of religious norms: "Legal norms must always take precedence over religious norms. We must also clearly demand this in schools."
Teacher shortage in Austria
The answer to the question about the quality of teaching in the face of an acute teacher shortage is clear: "We are proposing 20,000 more teachers for Austria nationwide." The Neos politician criticizes the federal government and in particular the ÖVP in the Ministry of Education for their inadequate initiatives: "Unfortunately, we have a home-made teacher shortage in Austria." To counteract this, he is planning additional incentives such as a bonus for full-time teachers and would like to make it easier for people with professional experience to join the profession
Lack of German language skills
Despite increased measures in Vienna, almost half of schoolchildren have inadequate German language skills. "We are experiencing a major change in society in Vienna with a high level of migration," says the NEOS politician. He calls for compulsory German courses in the summer months: "Children who do not speak German well enough should also be required to learn German for at least two weeks in the summer." This measure should ensure that children who travel to their home country during the vacations do not lose touch.
