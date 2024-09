Admira’s top-class angler between genius and madness

There are enough talented footballers in League Two. But those who make their mark on the game and provide special moments can be counted on one hand. One "finger" belongs to Admira's Albin Gashi. "One of the difference-makers in this competition," praises coach Thomas Silberberger. "But not everything suits me yet. He still needs pressure from me from time to time." The winger also knows this: "I learned my trade in the cage, I often have special ideas that are offensive in professional soccer." What would they be? "There's probably one hook too many from time to time. I understand if that drives the coach crazy."