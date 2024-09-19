Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Self-destruction"

Meloni wants to “correct” the EU’s Green Deal

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 09:55

Italy's head of government Giorgia Meloni laments the "self-destruction" of the European economy and wants to "correct" the EU's Green Deal.

comment0 Kommentare

"People who are friends of Europe must have the courage to say what is not working", said Meloni in a speech to the Confindustria industrialists' association in Rome on Wednesday. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's "commitment to correct this decision".

The European automotive industry is in crisis, with massive job cuts in many places. This is leading to angry protests (pictured in front of the Audi plant in Brussels). (Bild: APA/AFP/Belga/JONAS ROOSENS)
The European automotive industry is in crisis, with massive job cuts in many places. This is leading to angry protests (pictured in front of the Audi plant in Brussels).
(Bild: APA/AFP/Belga/JONAS ROOSENS)

"The challenge of the ecological transition cannot mean destroying thousands of jobs and dismantling entire branches of industry that create wealth and employment. Phasing out internal combustion engines by 2035, in just over a decade, is one of the clearest examples of this self-defeating approach," Meloni continued.

"The decision has been made to forcibly switch to a technology that is electric, for which we do not have the raw materials, we do not control the value chains, demand is relatively low, the price is prohibitive for most people and European production capacities are insufficient," the Prime Minister added.

Trade union: 70,000 jobs at risk due to combustion engine phase-out
Prior to this, the head of the industry association Confindustria, Emanuele Orsini, stated that the Green Deal was full of mistakes that would put European industry at risk. "Decarbonization at the price of deindustrialization is a debacle," warned Orsini.

According to trade unions, around 70,000 jobs are at risk in Italy due to the ban on combustion engines in new cars from 2035. According to the industry association Anfia, the automotive industry in Italy, which is still largely focused on traditional combustion engine technology, directly or indirectly employs more than 270,000 people and generates more than five percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Sales of fully electric cars in Italy fell by 27 percent last year and accounted for just 3.7 percent of total new registrations.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf