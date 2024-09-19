Meloni wants to “correct” the EU’s Green Deal

According to trade unions, around 70,000 jobs are at risk in Italy due to the ban on combustion engines in new cars from 2035. According to the industry association Anfia, the automotive industry in Italy, which is still largely focused on traditional combustion engine technology, directly or indirectly employs more than 270,000 people and generates more than five percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Sales of fully electric cars in Italy fell by 27 percent last year and accounted for just 3.7 percent of total new registrations.