"Self-destruction"
Meloni wants to “correct” the EU’s Green Deal
Italy's head of government Giorgia Meloni laments the "self-destruction" of the European economy and wants to "correct" the EU's Green Deal.
"People who are friends of Europe must have the courage to say what is not working", said Meloni in a speech to the Confindustria industrialists' association in Rome on Wednesday. The Prime Minister reaffirmed the government's "commitment to correct this decision".
"The challenge of the ecological transition cannot mean destroying thousands of jobs and dismantling entire branches of industry that create wealth and employment. Phasing out internal combustion engines by 2035, in just over a decade, is one of the clearest examples of this self-defeating approach," Meloni continued.
"The decision has been made to forcibly switch to a technology that is electric, for which we do not have the raw materials, we do not control the value chains, demand is relatively low, the price is prohibitive for most people and European production capacities are insufficient," the Prime Minister added.
Trade union: 70,000 jobs at risk due to combustion engine phase-out
Prior to this, the head of the industry association Confindustria, Emanuele Orsini, stated that the Green Deal was full of mistakes that would put European industry at risk. "Decarbonization at the price of deindustrialization is a debacle," warned Orsini.
According to trade unions, around 70,000 jobs are at risk in Italy due to the ban on combustion engines in new cars from 2035. According to the industry association Anfia, the automotive industry in Italy, which is still largely focused on traditional combustion engine technology, directly or indirectly employs more than 270,000 people and generates more than five percent of gross domestic product (GDP). Sales of fully electric cars in Italy fell by 27 percent last year and accounted for just 3.7 percent of total new registrations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.