34:0! Austria’s roller field hockey cracks without mercy

Captain Aurel Zehrer & Co. mercilessly shot the much weaker representatives from the People's Republic out of the ring. The Austrians already led 24:0 (!) at the break. In the second period, the team coached by Dornbirn coach Francesco Dolce took it a little easier - but only a little! Ten more goals followed, making the final score 34:0. Carlos Levay-Theurer (10), Kilian Hagspiel (9), Kilian Jochum, Elias Mark, Noel Hilbe (all 3), Kilian Laritz (2) and Aurel Zehrer were responsible for the scoring feast.