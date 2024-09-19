Tips from a model country
“We want free school meals for our children”
Free meals for schoolchildren in the country - that's what the "Voice of Austria" wants from Austrian politicians. We asked the Ministry of Education where 32% of all schools are failing and took a closer look at the "model country" Sweden.
In future, healthy and free school lunches are to be provided for our children and young people throughout the country. According to a survey by Peter Hajek's Unique Research Institute, three quarters of all Austrians are clearly in favor of this. However, it is also clear that experts still give our school meals poor marks.
The research institute SIPCAN took a close look at the situation in schools just before classes returned. The sobering verdict: "At 32% of all schools, pupils currently do not have access to a hot lunch. This means that over 150,000 children and young people at secondary schools, grammar schools and vocational schools nationwide do not have the opportunity to eat a hot meal at school," says the institute. One in four pupils is affected.
"Have called for this several times"
Figures that the Ministry of Education probably doesn't like to read either. However, the responsibility for providing pupils with a hot lunch does not actually lie with the federal government, but with the federal states. Education Minister Martin Polaschek commented: "The provision of meals is the responsibility of the school provider; as the federal government, we have called on all schools throughout Austria on several occasions to provide a regional and healthy range of meals for pupils, especially in all-day schools."
For me, it was essential to anchor the topic of nutrition comprehensively and bindingly in lessons.
Bildungsminister Martin Polaschek
Bild: Screenshot APA
No menu controls
Since last year, Austria has actually committed to guaranteeing children a warm, healthy meal every school day as part of the National Action Plan. However, no real improvements have been seen so far - politicians do not seem to be prioritizing the issue. Another problem is that around two thirds of schools that already provide hot meals are not monitored to ensure that their menus are healthy.
"We are a long way from that in Austria"
Sweden is a "model country" when it comes to free lunches for schoolchildren - since the 1970s, the school law there has stipulated that every child between the ages of 7 and 16 receives a free lunch - regardless of their parents' income. The meals are financed by tax money.
SPÖ leader Andreas Babler took a look at this Swedish system in April of this year: "Unfortunately, we are a long way from this in Austria and I would like to change this: with a free, hot meal for all children in kindergarten, elementary school and lower secondary school," said the politician. According to him, the costs of around 920 million euros could easily be financed by reversing the reduction in corporation tax.
A hot lunch is much more than a contribution to a healthy life. That's why I want it for Austria too.
SPÖ-Chef Andreas Babler
Bild: APA/MAX SLOVENCIK
Lasting effects
According to Babler, free lunches in Sweden would also have a lasting impact: "A healthy lunch in Sweden has led to children starting university more often and growing a centimeter taller than those without access to free meals."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.