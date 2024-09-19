“We want free school meals for our children”

"Have called for this several times"

Figures that the Ministry of Education probably doesn't like to read either. However, the responsibility for providing pupils with a hot lunch does not actually lie with the federal government, but with the federal states. Education Minister Martin Polaschek commented: "The provision of meals is the responsibility of the school provider; as the federal government, we have called on all schools throughout Austria on several occasions to provide a regional and healthy range of meals for pupils, especially in all-day schools."