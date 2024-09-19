Dangerous situation
Police punish “cab parents” outside the elementary school
In Kirchdorf an der Krems, some adults are all too eager to drive their children to the local elementary school, so the town and principal have taken action. It's all about the safety of the little ones, assure those involved, who have also called in the police for support.
Some parents perhaps mean it a little too well: in Kirchdorf an der Krems, children are sometimes driven directly up to the entrance of the elementary school in "parent cabs", even though there are separate parking spaces provided for the children to get out. This can lead to dangerous traffic situations for the children during the morning rush hour.
The presence of uniformed officers is often enough
For this reason, the city even asked the police for help: "Stopping and parking is prohibited in the street where the elementary school is located. The police have been instructed to step up enforcement," says Deputy Mayor Stipo Luketina (SPÖ). The police say: The presence of uniformed officers alone is already having an effect. Occasionally, however, charges have also been brought against parents.
Schools were merged
The elementary school in Kirchdorf were merged into one location this year: The number of pupils has doubled to just under 300, the entrance area has become more compact - which has exacerbated the traffic situation. The recent heavy rain has probably contributed to the fact that parents are increasingly driving their children to the front door. Principal Christine Kerschbaummayr has therefore written to parents informing them of parking and drop-off points.
VCÖ appeals to refrain from this
"The safety of the children is the top priority. It is my duty to ensure that they can get to school safely." Many parents are also very keen to get their children to school on foot, but not all of them.
Of course, eager "parent cabs" are not just an issue in Kirchdorf. The VCÖ traffic club appeals to parents to refrain from using them. Not only does this deprive children of a daily portion of healthy exercise, it also deprives them of practice in correct behavior in road traffic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
