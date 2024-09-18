Vorteilswelt
No influx after all?

Sports field “sacrificed” for empty container classes

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 13:35

There is a great deal of incomprehension about the approach taken by politicians and the construction of mobile classes at the Kagran secondary school in Vienna. There was a lot of fuss about the construction of the premises, which were supposed to provide more space for pupils from the family move. Now it turns out that the containers are empty.

The chairman of the MS Kagran parents' association, Patrick Wohlmuth, and the deputy chairman, Manuel Kiesling, express their frustration with the way things are going in the krone.tv talk. "Communication has not worked since the beginning, if we had only asked the school, the principal, we would have found other solutions." The containers were simply "put there", without any ifs or buts. The school's sports field, which can also be used by the public, was "sacrificed" for rooms that are currently not needed anyway. 

Manuel Kiesling and Patrick Wohlmuth in the krone.tv talk (Bild: krone.tv)
Manuel Kiesling and Patrick Wohlmuth in the krone.tv talk
(Bild: krone.tv)

"Education is completely ruined"
There would have been other solutions, other rooms, Manuel Kiesling is certain. If there were to be an influx of children over the course of the year, it would not be possible to cope with the current resources - there is a lack of teachers - anyway. "Education is already suffering extremely, it's completely collapsing. The pressure on teachers is huge. We can only hope that they will somehow push this through."

They have many questions for City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS), which have so far remained unanswered. You can see more information in the video above! 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

