No influx after all?
Sports field “sacrificed” for empty container classes
There is a great deal of incomprehension about the approach taken by politicians and the construction of mobile classes at the Kagran secondary school in Vienna. There was a lot of fuss about the construction of the premises, which were supposed to provide more space for pupils from the family move. Now it turns out that the containers are empty.
The chairman of the MS Kagran parents' association, Patrick Wohlmuth, and the deputy chairman, Manuel Kiesling, express their frustration with the way things are going in the krone.tv talk. "Communication has not worked since the beginning, if we had only asked the school, the principal, we would have found other solutions." The containers were simply "put there", without any ifs or buts. The school's sports field, which can also be used by the public, was "sacrificed" for rooms that are currently not needed anyway.
"Education is completely ruined"
There would have been other solutions, other rooms, Manuel Kiesling is certain. If there were to be an influx of children over the course of the year, it would not be possible to cope with the current resources - there is a lack of teachers - anyway. "Education is already suffering extremely, it's completely collapsing. The pressure on teachers is huge. We can only hope that they will somehow push this through."
They have many questions for City Councillor for Education Christoph Wiederkehr (NEOS), which have so far remained unanswered. You can see more information in the video above!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.