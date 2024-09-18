Sports field “sacrificed” for empty container classes

The chairman of the MS Kagran parents' association, Patrick Wohlmuth, and the deputy chairman, Manuel Kiesling, express their frustration with the way things are going in the krone.tv talk. "Communication has not worked since the beginning, if we had only asked the school, the principal, we would have found other solutions." The containers were simply "put there", without any ifs or buts. The school's sports field, which can also be used by the public, was "sacrificed" for rooms that are currently not needed anyway.