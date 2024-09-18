Ex-coach remembers
Nagelsmann on Bayern: “I made mistakes”
Julian Nagelsmann has spoken to the magazine "Stern" about his time at FC Bayern. "Let's put it this way: I made mistakes, but I think the club did too," explained the 37-year-old.
Nagelsmann had joined Bayern at a time when the club was undergoing radical change. The club bosses at the time, Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn, therefore had little time for their new coach.
"Didn't have the standing"
"I believe that the transition under these circumstances was perhaps a tad too much and that Oliver and Brazzo first had to free themselves from Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß," Nagelsmann is convinced. "That's why they didn't have their heads free and didn't have the standing to take much care of me."
The Bavarian-born player would also have liked more time. "Let's take a few examples: How long did it take Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool to win his first major title? Pep Guardiola at Manchester City to win the Champions League? At Bayern, it's expected overnight," said the 2022 Bundesliga champions, who lacked the necessary patience. However, the coach also admitted to making mistakes himself, saying that he had criticized his protégés too much in public. "The criticism got through, the players got the message, but it didn't improve anything. Now I do things differently. I speak very clearly internally, but nothing gets out."
Next chapter
In March 2023, Nagelsmann had to vacate his office at Säbener Straße and was replaced by Thomas Tuchel. He, too, is now history, as are Kahn and Salihamidzic. While the German record champions are currently undergoing another upheaval, Nagelsmann has already found a new job. He has been national coach of the German national team since September last year, where he has so far been given the desired3 time. His contract runs until 2026 ...
