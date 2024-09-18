Nagelsmann on Bayern: “I made mistakes”

The Bavarian-born player would also have liked more time. "Let's take a few examples: How long did it take Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool to win his first major title? Pep Guardiola at Manchester City to win the Champions League? At Bayern, it's expected overnight," said the 2022 Bundesliga champions, who lacked the necessary patience. However, the coach also admitted to making mistakes himself, saying that he had criticized his protégés too much in public. "The criticism got through, the players got the message, but it didn't improve anything. Now I do things differently. I speak very clearly internally, but nothing gets out."