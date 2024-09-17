Shared flat crime in Vienna: Two confessions about a dead man

Did the woman act in self-defense?

On August 17, she came to the police station to change her original witness statement. "I knowingly didn't tell the truth," she says on the record and adds: "I'm here because I actually hit J. in the head with the vodka bottle." - Her partner had lied to protect her. Especially as their daughter is only six months old. According to the new version, the later victim was drunk and got into an argument with her husband. The baby is said to have become restless, then J. also attacked her. Which is why she grabbed a bottle and hit him.