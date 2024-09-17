Part of a sextet
Felix Gall starts at the Road World Championships in Zurich!
Led by Felix Gall, Austria's professional cyclists will compete at the Road World Championships in Zurich!
As Cycling Austria announced on Tuesday, a red-white-red sextet around Gall and Felix Großschartner hopes to win a medal in the road race on September 29. The two captains will be supported in the World Championship race by Michael Gogl, Tobias Bayer, Sebastian Schönberger and Emanuel Zangerle. However, no Austrians will start in the individual time trial on Sunday.
"Strongest riders in this discipline unfortunately not available!"
"Unfortunately, our strongest riders in this discipline are not available," complained men's national coach Stefan Sölkner. Großschartner is still in action in Luxembourg, Rainer Kepplinger has been ordered to take a break by his Bahrain team and will probably not compete in any more races, explained Sölkner. Patrick Gamper is the professional with the most race days in the season with over 90 days.
Schweinberger aims for a strong performance in the individual time trial
Christina Schweinberger is aiming for another strong performance in the women's individual time trial on Sunday. Last year in Glasgow, the 27-year-old Tyrolean won the bronze medal, just as she did last week at the European Championships in Belgium. Tabea Huys will also be competing against the clock; the 18-year-old beat Olympic champion Anna Kiesenhofer in an internal qualifier at the European Championships.
The World Championships in Switzerland from Saturday, where juniors will also be competing for medals, will be held with paracycling competitions for the first time. This will increase the number of medal decisions from 13 to 66. Cycling Austria will be represented by a total of 32 athletes, including Thomas Frühwirth, the two-time Paralympic silver medalist from Paris. Like the men's elite, the Styrian will compete in the paracycling road race on September 29th, with the individual time trial taking place next Tuesday.
