Felix Gall starts at the Road World Championships in Zurich!

"Strongest riders in this discipline unfortunately not available!"

"Unfortunately, our strongest riders in this discipline are not available," complained men's national coach Stefan Sölkner. Großschartner is still in action in Luxembourg, Rainer Kepplinger has been ordered to take a break by his Bahrain team and will probably not compete in any more races, explained Sölkner. Patrick Gamper is the professional with the most race days in the season with over 90 days.