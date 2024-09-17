Exclusive Volvo offers at an anniversary price

Festive program of sport & culture

From October 1 to 5, the extraordinary works of art by Romana Hirschvogl, who is known for her works of art around racing cars, will be exhibited at the car dealership in Wiener Neudorf. But also Prof. Arch. DI Dietmar Kraus will also be presenting his project "HAUS FÜNF", in which Dietmar Kraus has set himself the task of renovating a 16th century craftsman's cottage into a feel-good apartment. There will also be a photo box with Toni Lekic on October 1 and goldsmith Nicole Greil will be moving her studio to the car dealership in Wiener Neudorf between October 1 and 5. She will even be available in person on October 1 to answer questions and make individual pieces of jewelry.