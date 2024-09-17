Grünzweig Automobile
Exclusive Volvo offers at an anniversary price
The Grünzweig dealership is celebrating its 15th anniversary! From October 1 to 5, 2024, visitors can expect a festive week full of art, culture, sports and culinary highlights. In addition to exclusive Volvo offers, there will be an exciting supporting program - ideal for anyone looking for entertainment and special activities.
What began in 2009 with a small team has developed into a successful company with 50 employees. The anniversary will be celebrated in style, and guests can look forward to numerous offers and an attractive supporting program.
15x chance to win
When you buy a new Volvo from stock, Grünzweig Automobile will give you a voucher for complete winter wheels worth € 1,500.
Festive program of sport & culture
From October 1 to 5, the extraordinary works of art by Romana Hirschvogl, who is known for her works of art around racing cars, will be exhibited at the car dealership in Wiener Neudorf. But also Prof. Arch. DI Dietmar Kraus will also be presenting his project "HAUS FÜNF", in which Dietmar Kraus has set himself the task of renovating a 16th century craftsman's cottage into a feel-good apartment. There will also be a photo box with Toni Lekic on October 1 and goldsmith Nicole Greil will be moving her studio to the car dealership in Wiener Neudorf between October 1 and 5. She will even be available in person on October 1 to answer questions and make individual pieces of jewelry.
On October 3, soccer fans will also get their money's worth and can meet the Admira Wacker professionals from 4 p.m., get autographs or even have fan merchandise signed. Of course, visitors will also be treated to culinary delights during the anniversary week with local delicacies from Cafe Kunstwerk (October 1), oriental scents from NENI (October 2 - 3), Gugumuck's food truck (October 4) and an Italian buffet from Kaiserbahnhof together with exclusive wines from Hannes Reeh (October 5). Further information about your Volvo partner in Wr. Neudorf can be found HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.